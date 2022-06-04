Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and warm temperatures make for a great outdoor Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let the nice weather continue!

After some patchy morning fog, skies will be dry and sunny with highs only in the mid-70s with low humidity. Perfect weather for any outdoor plans including the Pittsburgh Pride March, Three Rivers Arts Festival, Humble Rumble, Beers of the Burgh Festival, and so much more!

Weather forecast for the 2022 Pittsburgh Pride March KDKA Weather Center

Skies will remain clear overnight with lows falling back into the low 50s. Sunday will be another sunny day with highs a bit warmer in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Great pool weather!

Monday night will be our next round of showers and storms. The timing appears to be after sunset, so clouds will increase throughout the day but remain dry with highs in the mid-80s.

Severe weather chances look low for now, especially since the arrival of the storms will be around or after sunset, so it'll lose the daytime heating needed for storm development. Rain and storms will continue throughout Monday night and eventually end Tuesday and cool us back down into the 70s. Wednesday is looking partly cloudy for now with highs near 80°. Thursday could feature more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One Update - June 4, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Quick tropical update: Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 is still in the Gulf of Mexico. This was once Agatha in the Eastern Pacific and is still forecasted to be Alex. It's continuing to be a major rainmaker with a few inches up to a foot of rainfall possible in South Florida. Tropical storm warnings/watches in place for most of the Florida peninsula. Tropical-storm-force winds and inland flooding affect major areas like Miami, the Keys, Fort Myers, Tampa, Sarasota, etc. The path takes it off to the east into the Atlantic Ocean after it impacts Florida.

No impacts are expected in our region.

7 Day Forecast - June 4, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

