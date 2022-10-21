Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny skies ahead of weekend warm-up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Plenty of sunshine is expected today.

Today: Sunny and pleasant. Highs back to the 60's.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope. Next rain chance comes next Wednesday.

Aware: Warm-up continues today with highs hitting the 60's. The weather continues to improve when it comes to being outside and comfort through the weekend.

The sunshine (small impact) coupled with the warmer airmass in place (much larger impact) will fuel highs back into the 60's for today. I have highs hitting 62 with morning lows dipping to the mid to upper 30s for most places. Noon temperatures should be in the upper 50's so not too bad.

Winds will be out of the south at 5-10mph. This type of weather is pretty close to what we 'should' expect this time of the year.

Not much to talk about for the weekend. I do find it funny that the Steelers are playing down in Miami this weekend, and while not exactly Miami weather, our weather here will be very 'southern' with highs on both Saturday and Sunday hovering around 70 degrees.

Morning lows on Saturday will dip to the upper 40s with low 50s for morning lows on Sunday.

The biggest question right now with our forecast is when will the warm weather come to an end. Overall, warm weather is likely to stay in place through next weekend. I am keeping in a quick cold front sliding through on Wednesday that could potentially drop temperatures for a day on Thursday before we get right back up to the 70's.

Most data does show next Sunday being rainy and the warmth moving out.