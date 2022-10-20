Fall Foliage Report: Pittsburgh hits peak but lacks vibrancy after high winds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Fall foliage season is nearing its end and while it won't be as vibrant because of the recent nasty weather, you can still see some pretty colors throughout the area.

The leaves in most counties around Pittsburgh are starting to fade, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' fall foliage report for the week of Oct. 20-26. Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties have hit peak color, but the wind and rain have torn down some of the leaves.

Although rain and wind stripped many colorful leaves from maples, exciting color can still be found across PA. Best color this week 🍂🍁 will be in central/southern Appalachians and southwestern corner. More in fourth #PAFallFoliage report ➡️ https://t.co/wm6jm9cE8j. #FallInPA pic.twitter.com/LQhMyntAu1 — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 20, 2022

In Forbes State Forest District, the state said most ridges of the Laurel Highlands are fading but there are patches of Chestnut Ridge and Laurel Ridge that still have some nice colors, like russet and gold oaks.

Other areas are at peak but trees are losing their leaves because of the wind, rain and snow, meaning the color won't be as rich.

Fall foliage season is wrapping up so make sure to enjoy it while you can, the DCNR said. After a few days of freezing temps, Friday's high will be in the low 60s and this weekend will see the 70s, making it the perfect time to get out.