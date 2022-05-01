Pittsburgh Weather: Storms bringing wet, windy conditions on Pittsburgh Marathon day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A warm front will lift through the region today bringing showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon, that's why today is declared a First Alert Weather Day.

ALERT: Showers and t-storms Sunday this morning and afternoon with damaging winds and hail

Daily average High: 68° Low: 46°

Sunrise: 6:19a Sunset: 8:16p

The biggest threat is late morning and during the afternoon, with damaging winds expected up to 60mph.

A lot of us will see rain, but only isolated strong to severe storms are expected for much of the Pittsburgh region where there is a "Marginal" risk for severe weather, which is a 1 out of 5 on the convective outlook scale.

Further southwest, there's a "Slight Risk" for severe weather, which is a 2 out of 5, meaning an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Power outages are also possible with damaging wind gusts near 60 mph and even quarter-sized hail.

It's going to be a wet and windy Pittsburgh Marathon with the chance of lightning, so plan accordingly.

By Monday, things will calm down and we are in the upper 60s with sunshine. Temperatures in the 70s are back Tuesday, but so is the chance for showers mid-week.

