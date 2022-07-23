Pittsburgh Weather: Storms move out, Sunday bringing more severe weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The severe storms have largely moved out of the area, but more severe weather is on the way.

Alert: Sunday afternoon is set to be a First Alert Weather Day

Aware: Very hot Sunday - highs in the 90s/heat indices in the mid-90s

The rest of our Saturday evening will feature a few leftover scattered showers and warm, muggy conditions with lows in the mid-60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and very hot and humid. Highs will reach the lower 90s in many areas (nearly 8-10 degrees above normal) and with high humidity, the heat indices will "feel like" 92-95 degrees by late afternoon. So far, no heat advisories are in effect but we are monitoring the conditions and will keep you aware of any heat headlines.

Sunday evening, the focus shifts to a chance for another round of strong to severe storms as a cold front will swing through our region. We are under a slight/scattered risk for severe storms north of I-70 through Monday morning and the biggest threat would be damaging wind and hail.

KDKA Weather Center

The activity will be very scattered in nature and could stay north of our region, but stay weather aware for possible strong storms possible mainly after 9 pm and through the night.

Once the front passes Monday, we get a break from the heat with highs only in the lower 80s (near normal) for a couple of days even though humidity levels will stay pretty sticky.

Your seven-day forecast, as of July 23, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

