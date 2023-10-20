Pittsburgh Weather: Steady rain for the morning commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain has arrived and will have an impact both today and tomorrow.

With rain around and fall leaves falling roads will be a little slicker in some spots. The rain is expected to be fairly consistent through around 8 or 9 this morning with more scattered showers expected for the remainder of today and Saturday.

Rain totals for both days together will be around a half inch and most of that total will fall this morning.

The rain is coming in as an upper low rotates into and through our region. The leading edge is where rain chances will be highest and that's passing us by this morning. There will be some rain around on Saturday on the backside of the system but it looks like most of that will impact places to our south.

The low will pull in colder air that will be in place through at least next Tuesday morning. With skies clearing, the first widespread frost of the year will likely occur early next week.

I wasn't sure with how late into the frost season we are if the National Weather Service would even issue any frost advisories but they are saying they will.

Either way please be ready for frost next week and take steps this weekend to lessen the impact on plants that can be saved.

Let's get into the forecast, with highs already hit for today (59°).

Temperatures throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will hover in the mid-50s through the afternoon with us seeing our daily low just before midnight.

I have our low at 50°. Scattered showers will continue this afternoon and overnight with more off-and-on rain expected on Saturday.

Saturday lows will be in the mid-40s with highs in the mid-50s. Sunday will be the coolest 'day' of the week with highs just getting back to near 50.

Temperatures plummet both on Monday and Tuesday mornings with morning lows in the mid-30s on Monday and slightly warmer than that on Tuesday morning.

Highs will be going up though with Monday highs in the upper 50s and Tuesday highs in the mid-60s.

7-day forecast: October 20, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

