Pittsburgh Weather: Start of May to bring colder air, possible snowflakes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A dreary Sunday has given way to showers, and now cooler air is invading behind a cold front passing to our east this evening.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Alert: None.

Aware: High temperatures will be about 20 degrees below normal next two days, with snow showers possible north of I-80 and in the Laurels and Ridges.

KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s overnight, with a few scattered showers redeveloping. An upper-level low-pressure system will be the dominant feature of our weather pattern through Wednesday, and this means a few occasional rounds of more showers and breezy conditions each day.

Highs Monday and Tuesday will struggle to reach the upper 40s to near 50, which is way below our normal highs in the upper 60s for early May. North of I-80 (Clarion, Oil City) and into the Laurel Highlands could see some snow showers mixed with rain and just some outright snow showers the next two nights.

While most of this will melt with warm ground temperatures, don't be surprised if some areas in the Ridges and the Laurels and north of I-80 end up with a dusting of the white stuff.

May snow is unusual but not unheard of in the tri-state area, with our latest recorded snow in Pittsburgh falling on May 27 back in 1961.

Hang in there for some milder air arriving Thursday, and we'll be back in the lower 70s toward next weekend!

KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!