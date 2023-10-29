Pittsburgh Weather: Second round of heavy rain to sweep through the region into Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a soggy Sunday, a second round of steady rain arrives overnight and will last through Monday morning's commute before starting to taper off around lunchtime.

Aware: Rain overnight, then temps fall through the day tomorrow. Freeze Watch tomorrow night through early Tuesday.

Expect an additional 1/2" up to 1 1/2" of rain across the region, with the heaviest totals likely along and south of I-70 through Monday afternoon.

Once the rain ends, cold air sweeps in as skies clear Monday night. A Freeze Watch is in effect for most of the tri-state area late Monday night through early Tuesday morning, with temps dipping to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Halloween will be chilly but dry, with highs only in the upper 40s and falling to the lower 40s by trick-or-treat time on Tuesday evening.

Another round of moisture late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will bring a chance for our first snowflakes/flurries of the season, especially along I-80 and into the Laurel Highlands and Ridges. Sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon, and we recover to the 50s as we end the week!

