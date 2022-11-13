Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered snow showers possible this afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are some snowflakes out there this morning.

The only places that could see some light accumulation are north of I-80 and the ridges.

Most roads will be wet, and you'll need to bundle up for outdoor activities. Today will be colder and blustery with highs only in the upper 30s and morning lows in the 20s. Wind gusts will be around 20-25 mph with scattered snow showers so wind chills will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Wind chill forecast - November 13, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

We clear out tonight, but it'll be frigid at the bus stop so get out all of the winter gear for the morning.

Next week will still be very cold with highs well below normal with highs only in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Forecast for the bus stop on Monday, November 14, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Monday will dry before and rain/snow mix arrives on Tuesday.

Wednesday through Thursday we have the chance for some light snow. Bundle up the kids at the bus stop and brace yourself for a taste of winter!

7-day forecast November 13, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

