Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers, storms give way to hot and humid air for rest of the week

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (7/18)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (7/18) 02:59

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Showers and thunderstorms will last through the afternoon and evening.

  • Daily average High: 83° Low: 64°
  • Sunrise: 6:04a Sunset: 8:47p

ALERT: First Alert called off with Flood Watches expiring early just before 4 a.m. The only place under Flood Watch through 8 a.m. was Greene County and Monogalia County - Not enough to be FA.

AWARE: Scattered Showers and general thunderstorms today

It's a warm and muggy start with lows in the upper 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will last through the afternoon and evening as an area of low-pressure lifts across the Great Lakes. 

monday-hour-by-hour-pittsburgh.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Minor Flooding is still possible in low-lying, flood prone areas and streams and creeks mainly south of I-70. Most areas picked up .50-1" of rainfall yesterday and overnight.


It's a roller coaster of temperatures with highs getting at or near 90 Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine. It'll be hot and humid with partly sunny skies. The chance for rain is low through the week but a heat-driven storm can't be ruled out.

pittsburgh-muggy-meter-monday.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The next chance for storms is overnight Wednesday but during the day it'll be dry.

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 8:41 AM

