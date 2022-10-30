Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers early in the week before sunshine breaks through

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Clouds win out tonight with temps staying milder in the lower to mid-40s in many spots.

Alert: None.

Aware: Showers late tonight through early Tuesday but not a lot of measurable rain.

A low-pressure system to our southwest will arrive overnight pushing showers into the region after midnight and lasting off and on through early Monday afternoon. There's not a lot of measurable rain with this system, but you will need the umbrella at times tomorrow with some areas picking up around .10" of rain and the same situation again Tuesday.

kdka-trick-or-treat-forecast.png
KDKA Weather Center

Sprinkles linger until late afternoon, but we should see mainly dry conditions through trick-or-treat times with only a bit of drizzle in spots. Showers return off and on again late Monday night into Tuesday but temperatures remain mild all week in the mid to upper 60s as we start November on a dry and mild note!

pittsburgh-7-day-10-30-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

First published on October 30, 2022 / 7:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

