Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers, drizzle to start out January

By Kristin Emery

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're starting 2023 on a mild note with highs in the upper 40s on Sunday and heading into the 50s and even warmer to near-record mid-60s by Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Warm with scattered showers to start the week and steadier rain Tuesday morning.

pittsburgh-what-to-expect-1-1-23.png
KDKA Weather Center

Along with the mild air will come a bit of drizzle or an isolated shower here and there Monday with a steadier rain the first half of Tuesday. That will taper to scattered showers Tuesday and a few lingering showers Wednesday before drier but cooler air returns Thursday and Friday. 

By then, highs will be back in the upper 30s to lower 40s which is near normal for early January. 

pittsburgh-7-day-1-1-23.png
KDKA Weather Center

First published on January 1, 2023 / 8:11 PM

