Pittsburgh Weather: Saturday looks dry before Sunday showers move in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a rainy Friday, we're drying for the first half of the weekend as many of the holiday festivities kick off.

Today will be the drier day of the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers being possible.

A large batch of rain will move in tonight and last into the first half of our Sunday. Some of that rain will impact the Steelers game.

If you're out tailgating before the 1 p.m. kickoff against the Cardinals, you will likely be soaked.

Grab the tents, ponchos, umbrellas, whatever you need to stay dry! Some of those showers will likely linger into the first half of the game, but they should start to taper off by the end of the game with temperatures in the 50s.

This unsettled gray and rainy pattern continues into next week with scattered showers on Monday.

More winter-like air moves in Tuesday, so a mix of rain/snow showers is possible leading into Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s for most of next week.

Skies eventually quiet down for Thursday and Friday.

