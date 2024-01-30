Pittsburgh Weather: Rain and snow expected Tuesday night; impact minimal for drivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a chance for rain and a little snow overnight tonight, with places along and south of I-70 seeing the best chance for it.

Daily average High: 37 Low: 21

Sunrise: 7:33 Sunset: 5:36

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope. It could be a while before the next one.

While anything that falls will have only a minor impact on area drivers, tonight's precipitation could be notable. Why? Because data is pointing to maybe a two-week pause on any snow chances after this system moves through. It may well be the middle of February before we see our next good shot of seeing anything other than flurries when it comes to winter precipitation.

It's starting to increasingly look like we are once again going to get let off with a mild winter with little snow. Our snow totals for the year so far are just 11.6 inches in Pittsburgh. This is half of what we normally would have recorded by this time when it comes to our annual pace. That's going to get worse with this big gap in snow when we expect to see the most snow.

Don't get me wrong, we still have plenty of time to see winter settle in, and my forecast for temperatures for this year had winter arriving late and lasting well into April. So far this month, though, temperatures are running nearly four degrees above normal. I had us around 1.5 degrees warmer for this month.

February is now expected to get off to a warm start, too. I am looking at data showing a warm pattern, at least through the first week of February.

Morning lows today will tick down to around 30 degrees, with temperatures remaining in the mid to low 30s through noon. Highs today will be hit a little later than normal, with highs near 40 degrees. I have 3 p.m. temps at 37 degrees. I have us hitting 40 degrees just after sunset.

For the rest of the week, highs should remain in the 40s through Saturday. I have us hitting 50 degrees on Sunday. There's another chance for rain late Thursday into Friday.

