Pittsburgh Weather: Rain finally washes over parts of the region

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 21 days of no measurable rain at the airport, we have recorded 0.02 inches of rain as of 5 p.m., with more showers and even a few storms on the way later tonight.

  • Daily average High: 78° Low: 58° 
  • Sunset: 8:51 p.m.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Widespread showers and storms redevelop later tonight night into Monday morning.

This ties for the ninth-longest dry stretch on record for Pittsburgh.

Showers will taper off through early to mid-evening, then redevelop ahead of a cold front passing overnight. This could touch off a few thunderstorms, and the rain and thunderstorm chances will linger through Monday morning's commute and into lunchtime. 

We'll dry out through Monday afternoon, and cooler air filters in leaving highs early week only around 70 degrees (about 8 degrees cooler than normal). 

Shower chances return later Tuesday and stick around most of the week before we warm up again next weekend. 

We still could see a few shower/storm chances next weekend, including on Father's Day.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 7:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

