Pittsburgh Weather: Rain changing to snow as Monday progresses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain tapers to some showers tonight, and temperatures stay mild in the upper 30s by morning.

Daily average High: 40° Low: 26°

Sunrise: 7:38 a.m. Sunset: 4:56 p.m.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY

AWARE: Rain today then switches to snow Monday through the afternoon/evening. Gusty conditions into Tuesday.

We'll see a few scattered rain showers return through lunch, but then cold air arrives, mixing the afternoon rain showers with snow showers.

By late afternoon/early evening, it will be all snow showers, with colder temperatures and gusty winds. We've issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday so that you're weather aware for changing conditions, wet and then slippery travel in the afternoon/evening, and possible snow accumulations by Tuesday morning (especially in the Laurel Highlands and north of I-80).

Lake effect snow showers will kick up Monday afternoon, and areas prone to the lake effect streamers will see accumulating snow, with more than three inches possible in the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands, two to three inches possible in the Fayette and Westmoreland Ridges, and the rest of the region seeing less than two inches through Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning will take effect Monday at 1 p.m. for the Ridges, with Somerset and Garett Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place starting at 1 p.m. through Tuesday morning for Mercer, Venango, Clarion, Jefferson, and portions of Indiana County.

More quiet weather returns by Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies through Friday and warmer temperatures back in the mid to upper 40s!

