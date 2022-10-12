Pittsburgh Weather: Rain chances and cloudy skies throughout the day Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let's start with rain chances returning as soon as this afternoon and sticking around through Thursday morning.

First, the good news is that we have been taken out of any severe weather discussion, and right now that looks like the right call with data showing only weak instability in place during the time period when rain and storms are possible.

We may get about an hour of sunshine as the sun comes up today with the rest of the day cloudy. Rain chances arrive at noon with just a scattered to isolated rain chance for the rest of the day.

Most rain arrives after midnight tonight, so consistent with the forecast all week long.

The change to the forecast is the arrival of chance showers this afternoon. When the main line of showers arrives at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, the rain will continue through the morning rush. Rain totals of a half inch should be expected with a few places seeing around an inch of rain.

Precipitation chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

While severe weather chances look low, rain along with lightning will impact the morning commute.

Even with clouds in place, high temperatures today will likely be a couple of ticks warmer than yesterday. I have Pittsburgh hitting 73 for today's high. It may be a touch too high but that will depend on just how thick the clouds are on this overcast day.

High temperatures - October 12, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

The morning will be dry with temperatures dropping to the mid to low 40s with clear skies. We are cloudy by 8 a.m. Noon temperatures will likely be in the mid-60s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10mph.

Just a quick look at the weekend, Friday now is looking totally dry. I still have a late-day rain chance for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Highs on Friday and Sunday will be near 60. I have a quick warm-up right in the middle with Saturday's high forecast to be in the upper 60s.

7-day forecast: October 12, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

