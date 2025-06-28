Scattered to numerous storms expected in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon

Parts of our area got slammed with strong storms and very heavy rain Friday afternoon and evening. Pittsburgh officially received 1.42" of rain with isolated higher amounts in other portions of our area, which led to localized flash flooding. We expect a similar pattern to result as we head into this afternoon and evening with more storms and locally heavy rain.

A weakening cold front is located to our northwest, moving across the Great Lakes States and the Midwest.

This front will eventually move into our northern counties by late morning to early afternoon, with the air ahead of it warming up and remaining very humid.

We are not expecting record-breaking levels of atmospheric moisture like yesterday, but levels will certainly be much higher than usual for this time of year. Once temperatures at the surface hit around 85°F, which will be around 12-1 p.m., we expect storms to start forming around the I-80 to HWY 422 corridor and slowly move east and southeast.

The most likely timing for Pittsburgh to see storms today will be between 2-7 p.m. As storms pulse up and collapse, there will be a microburst wind potential with gusts upwards of 60mph along with small hail and very heavy rain.

Storms should diminish after sunset with a loss of daytime heating. With light and variable winds overnight and high humidity, dense fog will develop during the predawn hours of Sunday morning.

The fog will mix out after sunrise Sunday morning, then temperatures will heat up well into the upper 80s to near 90°F in the afternoon. It will be quite uncomfortable with high levels of humidity, but the overall rain chances appear much lower.

Sunday night into Monday morning, we will watch the approach of our next storm system. A strong southwest wind will transport very deep and high levels of moisture into our region.

As a matter of fact, atmospheric moisture levels are projected to break records, which will set us up for an environment of storms to produce heavy rain and flash flooding. Some severe storms are possible as well as we will have stronger winds aloft to help organize storms and allow them to persist longer.

The most likely timing for storms will be after 12 p.m. Monday through early Tuesday morning, although some additional storm chances are likely midday and early afternoon Tuesday as the cold front moves through.

Slightly drier and cooler air will move in for the middle part of next week. Another cold front will bring a chance of scattered showers and storms by Thursday. As of now, the 4th of July appears to have a low rain chance, but there is high uncertainty in how the specific weather pattern will set up across our region, so changes to this forecast are likely to occur.

