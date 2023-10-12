Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant with an isolated afternoon rain chance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's been a fairly dry stretch of weather over the past week.

We have seen five straight days now with no precipitation being reported at the Pittsburgh Airport. For the month we have seen "just" 0.19" of rain. We are currently more than four-fifths of an inch behind the monthly average and we aren't even to the halfway point.

The good news is that a big chunk of our rain deficit for the month will be made up this weekend.

Rain showers are expected to roll in on Saturday morning. The heaviest and steadiest rain will fall before noon on Saturday. Rain totals could be around a half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain widespread before noon on Saturday. An additional quarter inch of rain could fall for the rest of the day. Rain chances will stick around Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week with each day potentially seeing up to five-hundredths of an inch of rain falling.

NOAA's U.S. Drought Monitor releases their new drought maps at 8:30 this morning. While we have rain on the way, expect worsening drought conditions to be shown on the map.

Current drought monitor map, new maps to be released Thursday morning. KDKA Weather Center

While Saturday's rain chance is in the widespread range, there's an isolated rain chance for today.

That means most aren't expected to see any rain today but there will be some rain. Looking at morning radar imagery, the skinny east-to-west line of showers looks pretty impressive as it brings rain to Chicago and northern Indiana. The system will struggle as it continues east and moves into a more stable airmass.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

I don't expect we will see a lot of rain if any at all from this system.

I actually have us at mostly sunny for our skies through noon today with partly cloudy skies arriving around 1 p.m. If we see any rain the best chance for rain (it's still low) will come from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

A brief passing shower can't be ruled out at this time.

Highs yesterday hit the mid to upper 60s and we should be near that again today. I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 68°. Morning temperatures are in the 40s. I have noon temperatures in the mid-60s thanks to the sunny morning skies.

Temperatures and conditions throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead with temperatures, I have us hitting 70 for a high on Friday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures take a dive with the rain around on Saturday.

I have Saturday highs in the low 60s. Highs will be in the mid-50s on Sunday with the scattered rain chance remaining.

Monday will likely see the lowest temperatures of the week with highs near 50.

7-day forecast: October 12, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

