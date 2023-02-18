Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant end to the weekend, more warm weather ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a day of sunshine and upper 30s and lower 40s, we'll have a few clouds roll in tonight and then clear again by lunchtime on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: None.

Temperatures will warm to the lower 50s Sunday and stay mild all week with another run to the upper 60s/close to 70 by Thursday before cooling down next weekend.

We'll stay dry for Sunday, but a few showers will arrive by late Monday morning, and those spotty shower chances stick around for a few days through Thursday. Friday cools down finally, and we could see some rain to snow showers next weekend!

