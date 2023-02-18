Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant end to the weekend, more warm weather ahead

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/18)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/18) 03:00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a day of sunshine and upper 30s and lower 40s, we'll have a few clouds roll in tonight and then clear again by lunchtime on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: None.

ke-headlines-with-interactivity.png
KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will warm to the lower 50s Sunday and stay mild all week with another run to the upper 60s/close to 70 by Thursday before cooling down next weekend. 

We'll stay dry for Sunday, but a few showers will arrive by late Monday morning, and those spotty shower chances stick around for a few days through Thursday. Friday cools down finally, and we could see some rain to snow showers next weekend!

7-day-forecast-pittsburgh-interactive.png
7-day forecast: Feb. 18, 2023. KDKA Weather Center

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 7:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

