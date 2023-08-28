Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant conditions continue with slight rain chance Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Comfy weather will be sticking around today!

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: Say goodbye to post 8 p.m. sunsets. Sunset today is at 7:59 p.m.

I have highs hitting the low 80s for today with mostly cloudy skies. The rain chance for today remains low with 40 percent coverage at the peak time this afternoon. That is probably a little bit on the high side to tell you the truth.

I feel today's rain will be more in the scattered range though than the isolated range. Morning lows are hovering near 60 with a number of places dropping to the 50s for morning lows. Noon temperatures should be in the upper 70's.

While there will be plenty of folks out there who see no rain at all, scattered showers will be around for our area. The best shot of seeing rain will occur for those both east and south of Pittsburgh.

Your rain chance is higher if you are located east of the Laurels. While the sun will have little impact on the development of rain and potentially even storms, the peak chance for seeing rain and storms will occur during the afternoon.

Today and Tuesday will have the best chance for rain for the week.

That's according to data coming out this morning. We do see a near miss of moisture moving in with Tropical Storm Idalia occurring later this week.

Idalia is expected to remain well to the southeast of us though. Looking way out, even the Labor Day weekend is looking perfect with low rain chances and highs skying to the mid to upper 80s for the entire holiday weekend.

It appears we are going to end summer with a bang.

