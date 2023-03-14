Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Overnight snow creates slick morning commute

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/14)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/14) 03:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The worst of the snow is now behind us, with official totals from the Pittsburgh NWS showing 1.7 inches of snow falling overnight.

  • Daily average High: 48  Low: 30
  • Sunrise: 7:34 Sunset: 7:26

Today: Cloudy, cold, and windy. Highs will just hit the low 30s.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: None for the next week.

Aware: Much warmer for the back half of the week. Don't tell anyone, but I am not wasting salt on my driveway. This afternoon and overnight will be pretty windy, with wind advisories in effect for the Laurels starting at noon.

pittsburgh-wind-advisory-3-14-2023.png
KDKA Weather Center

What snow that stuck was lower, but still impressive enough to leave us with snow-covered roads this morning in some spots. 

You should certainly adjust your morning routine to account for the possibility of poor roads and increased crashes that could push you behind in time. Most places won't see any extra accumulations through today. There are exceptions, with the Laurel Highlands and Ridges potentially doubling their snow with fresh snowfall throughout the day. A winter weather advisory is in effect through 2 p.m. for those communities, but accumulating snow is expected to continue through near midnight.

pittsburgh-winter-weather-advisory-3-14-2023.png
KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will just be in the low 30s, with most of the day spent in the 20s and wind chills hovering near 20°. You are certainly going to want to bundle up.

pittsburgh-radar-3-14-2023.png
KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, highs on Wednesday will return to the 40s.  Temperatures continue to increase through the week, with Thursday and Friday's highs hitting the 50s and maybe even the 60s. Yesterday, data showed pretty good rain chances for Friday evening through Saturday.  

Those rain chances are down today and I will continue an isolated rain chance during this period.

pittsburgh-7-day-3-14-2023.png
7-day forecast: March 14, 2023. KDKA Weather Center

Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley

Arriving to KDKA in June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 7:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

