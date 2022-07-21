Pittsburgh Weather: Overnight rain leads to cooldown on Thursday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight rain has wrapped up and we catch a little break from the heat thanks to the passing cold front.
Highs are closer to average today and we will be partly cloudy.
Tomorrow, we heat back up and make another run for 90 degrees and the same goes for Friday. It will feel in the lower 90s so make sure you're being safe in the heat.
Stay cool, hydrated, and check your backseats. Do not leave pets or children in the car.
Our next best chance for rain and t-storms returns on Sunday and lasts through Monday.
We finally catch relief from the heat once the start of the work week comes around as well as a break from the humidity.
