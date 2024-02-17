Pittsburgh Weather: Most heavy snow is past, scattered snow expected on Saturday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Winter is back!
Most of the snow reports are coming from a wide range. Some saw several inches in the mountains. The Pittsburgh region saw between 3-6".
Most of the heavy snow is done, but we're still in store for some scattered snow showers today.
Additional accumulation amounts will be slim but could amount to another inch. It will remain cold this weekend as highs only top off in the low 30s today and upper 30s tomorrow.
It will also stay relatively breezy with winds out of the northwest between 10-20 mph & gusts up to 35 mph. Skiing weather will be prime since the mountains will have that fresh snowpack and below-freezing temperatures!
A much drier weather pattern settles back in tomorrow and lasts through midweek.
Also, highs return back to the 40s. This will kickstart the snow-melting process, so muddy conditions could be an issue earlier in the week.
Our next best chance for some rain showers will be towards the end of the week with highs in the 50s.
