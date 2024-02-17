Pittsburgh Weather: Most heavy snow is past, scattered snow expected on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Winter is back!

Most of the snow reports are coming from a wide range. Some saw several inches in the mountains. The Pittsburgh region saw between 3-6".

Snowfall totals throughout the area as of midnight. KDKA Weather Center

Most of the heavy snow is done, but we're still in store for some scattered snow showers today.

Additional accumulation amounts will be slim but could amount to another inch. It will remain cold this weekend as highs only top off in the low 30s today and upper 30s tomorrow.

It will also stay relatively breezy with winds out of the northwest between 10-20 mph & gusts up to 35 mph. Skiing weather will be prime since the mountains will have that fresh snowpack and below-freezing temperatures!

Rain and snow chance over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

A much drier weather pattern settles back in tomorrow and lasts through midweek.

Also, highs return back to the 40s. This will kickstart the snow-melting process, so muddy conditions could be an issue earlier in the week.

Our next best chance for some rain showers will be towards the end of the week with highs in the 50s.

7-day forecast: February 17, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

