Pittsburgh Weather: Morning rain tapers off throughout the day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The rain has arrived and expect it to continue through at least 10 a.m. this morning for most places here in western Pennsylvania.

The rain will be fairly steady with some isolated pockets of heavier rain. Most should expect to see anywhere between a half inch to a full inch of rain and there will likely be some outliers too.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Morning temperatures are mild for this time of the year with us sitting on temps around 60. Our high today may have already been reached and I have us at 61 for the daily high. Temperatures will hover near 60 through noon, and then cool air will begin to move back in.

Temperatures over a 12-hour period: October 13, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

It doesn't look like the afternoon will be particularly windy, with wind gusts around 20mph for a few hours in Pittsburgh. Stronger winds are expected in the Laurel Highlands. Temperatures by 4 p.m. will be in the mid-50s and temps will be back in the 40s by 9 p.m.

While most of the day will be cloudy skies will clear around 6 p.m. after another quick line of showers pushes through.

Looking ahead, the weekend's rain chances continue to vex models with most data now showing both Saturday and Sunday dry.

We do still have a cold front that will be pushing through just after midnight on Sunday morning, and I am going to keep a small isolated chance for rain in the forecast due to the front moving through.

Friday highs will be in the upper 50s. Saturday highs will be in the upper 60s. Then we will drop back to around 60 for a high on Sunday. Morning lows will fall to near 40 on Friday morning but morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead just a heads up that temperatures will be plummeting in the middle of next week with morning lows flirting with dropping to below freezing on both Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

7-Day Forecast: October 13, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!