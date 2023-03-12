Pittsburgh Weather: More rain, snow to move into our area as weekend concludes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cloudy skies linger tonight and to start Sunday with lows in the upper-20s.

AWARE: A round of rain and snow showers move in Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

A round of snow showers and a touch of freezing rain will swing by to our south early Sunday, bringing a winter weather advisory for eastern Preston and Tucker Counties in W.Va., where roads could be slick. Those snow showers stick around off and on later Sunday into Monday and Somerset, Garrett, and Tucker Counties could pick up a couple of inches of snow through Tuesday morning.

The cooler weather and wintry weather will leave rain/snow showers off and on for the rest of our region through Tuesday.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 40s by afternoon each day and into the 50s Thursday, ending with a 60-degree day for St. Patrick's Day on Friday!

