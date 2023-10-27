Pittsburgh Weather: Low rain chances and warmth close out the workweek

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - No great options for Trick-or-treating this year.

Many communities always set up Trick-or-Treating times on Saturday and make it a huge community event with businesses open along with homes. Also, a number of Halloween parades are scheduled to roll on Saturday morning.

Right now it appears that Saturday morning rain chances will be low with maybe some light drizzle around for places from the city of Butler to the south. Places along I-80 will see a rain chance as a cool front slowly inches south during the day.

The rain chance ticks up for places like Pittsburgh during the afternoon with rain potentially around for the evening hours in places like Uniontown & Greensburg.

Keep the umbrella handy and you and your little ghouls and goblins should be fine.

Tuesday night is looking dry for trick-or-treat times but it is also looking very cold.

Forecasts for weekend Halloween parades KDKA Weather Center

I have temperatures hovering in the low 40s from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween. It will be windy and damp so try and make sure kids stick to paths and not leaf-covered grassy spots.

While right now I am keeping Halloween rain chances in the isolated chance, the chance for rain or maybe even a wintery mix of precipitation could tick up.

For today, the chance for rain is low. I have bumped the chances up from the 30 percent I had yesterday to 40 percent today.

I did the same on Saturday's forecast.

That means you will see a rain icon on the 7-day on both of these days. Most of the day today will be dry with sunny conditions expected as we roll into the afternoon. I do expect cloudy skies to start the day though.

Morning temperatures are in the low 60s in most places. Highs will be back in the 70s.

Conditions over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

I am forecasting a high of 74° in Pittsburgh. Noon temperatures will be in the low 70s. Winds will be stronger today; coming in out of the southwest at around 10mph this afternoon.

Looking ahead, Sunday (Steelers home game included) will see off-and-on rain chances throughout the day.

The best chance for rain now comes from Sunday evening to Monday morning.

Two-day rain totals should be around an inch for most places.

7-day forecast: October 27, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

