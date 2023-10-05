Pittsburgh Weather: Last 80-degree day for a while

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I know for a number of folks out there this stretch of summer-like weather has been wonderful.

Hopefully, you got to head out and really enjoy the weather. If not, you still have today!

If you are already having anxiety about the end of this warm stretch and the realization that winter really is coming our way I may be able to help a little with that.

Starting Monday morning, we really start to fight back against spotted lanternflies. Most people in who know about the lifespan of the spotted lanternfly say that they die off after the first frost of the year.

For many the first frost will occur next week. We should get a couple of good mornings next week with temperatures in the 30s for a number of places with clear skies.

All of a sudden the cooler weather isn't looking too bad, right?

While some may be a little anxious about cooler temps heading our way, there are a number that can't wait for fall weather to move in.

Temperatures throughout the day - October 5, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

I can tell you over the next two weeks you won't be disappointed. Rain is set to arrive tonight with the best chance for rain this weekend coming on Friday morning (is Friday morning the weekend?).

Rain totals for the day on Friday look to be around 0.3 - 0.4 inches. Not an awful lot.

We will be doing good to see maybe five-hundredths of an inch of rain falling on Saturday and Sunday is looking pretty dry, but I am going to keep in an isolated 20 percent chance for rain.

I have Friday's high getting back to the upper 60s and should be pretty close to the average high for this time of the year.

Saturday's high will be hit at midnight (61°) with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunday will also see highs in just the 50s.

7-day forecast: October 5, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

