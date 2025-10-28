Pittsburgh-area communities move trick-or-treat dates due to weather

Communities in the Pittsburgh area are bracing for the storm and moving trick-or-treat plans.

Some areas in Beaver County moved the big night to Wednesday or Saturday due to a storm system expected to hit the area.

"No one wants to sit outside giving out candy all soaking wet," Sherry Lane said.

Lane and her husband like to sit in their haunted front yard in Ambridge and give out candy on Halloween. But this year, they'll have to wait until Saturday for trick or treat.

"I'm happy they moved it. A lot of people are upset that they moved it, but I'm glad. I'd hate to see the little kids sick," Lane said.

Midland Borough moved trick-or-treat to Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., while Raccoon and Hopewell townships, Ambridge and Rochester borough moved the event to Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"I don't know why they didn't keep it the same; they never changed the dates when I was a kid," Steve Waite said.

Waite and his wife live in Rochester with their two girls. Every year, they go out on Halloween. But now that won't happen.

"Their mom took off work for them to go out specifically on Thursday. For them to change the day to Saturday, it's a hurt." Waite said. "They are going to be without their mom, so that's going to be kinda sad."