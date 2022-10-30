Pittsburgh Weather: Showers could linger for trick or treating as rain dampens Halloween

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More clouds than sunshine Sunday with highs in the low 60s and light winds.

Daily average High: 58°, Low: 39°

Sunrise: 7:48a Sunset: 6:19p

FIRST ALERT: None

BE AWARE: Halloween Showers

There's a chance for rain to arrive as early as tonight but it'll be a perfect morning and afternoon for leaf clean up or any fall festivities.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)



The next chance for rain arrives late tonight and early Monday morning on Halloween so you'll need the umbrella at the bus stop. Showers will be light to moderate from the morning and could linger for trick-or-treating times in the evening. Highs during the day will be in the mid 60s; and by the evening, temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

There will certainly be areas that don't have any rain and most of the rain stays south of Pittsburgh in the p.m. hours.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)



So far for the month of October, we've experienced more below average temperature days compared to above average. Precipitation has also been lagging. Pittsburgh International Airport has only picked up 1.5" of rain for the whole month so far, which is about 1" below the normal so far to date.

Given the slim rain chances on Halloween, we'll likely finish out the month with below average precipitation.

As we start November on Tuesday, skies will dry out and lead into another dry stretch. We still remain above average with temperatures in the 60s and morning lows in the 40s/50s. By the end of the week, we will be flirting with the 70s!

9a: 45 Mostly Sunny - B

Noon: 57 Partly Cloudy - D

3p: 64 Mostly Cloudy - F

6p: 58 Mostly Cloudy - e