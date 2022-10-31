Pittsburgh Weather: Halloween rain chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- I know that there is going to be a rain chance tonight that is low, but overall tonight is going to be comfortable and nice for getting out for trick-or-treat hours.

Today: Scattered rain chance peaks in the morning hours. Trick-or-Treat hours will not be a washout.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.

Aware: Record setting (warm records) warmth in place for this upcoming weekend.

The rain chance for today peaks this morning through 9 a.m. Just rain showers are expected during this time.

Isolated showers will be possible through the rest of the day.

If you and your little smurf sees any rain during trick-or-treating tonight it shouldn't last very long and won't be especially heavy. Nothing that their costumes can't handle.

While rain is the main headline today, temperatures will be in the pleasant range all day long. Morning lows will only dip to around 50 degrees today with highs near 60.

Tuesday will also have a low scattered rain chance through the day and may be the 'coolest' day of the week with highs just around 58.

That is inline with the average for this time of the year.

Temperatures really take off on Wednesday, with highs expected to hit the low 60s on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Thursday and near 70 degrees on Friday.

The weekend looks to continue the comfortable weekend stretch we have seen for the past couple of weeks with highs in the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend for now is looking dry with the next rain chance coming in on Monday.

