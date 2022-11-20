Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid temperatures continue through weekend before holiday warmup

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (11/19)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (11/19) 03:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The deep freeze sticks around the rest of the weekend with lows tonight hovering close to record numbers (the record low for Pittsburgh is 17 with our forecast being 19 degrees).

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Freezing temperatures this weekend.

We didn't set a record-cold high-temperature today, but we came close. Pittsburgh's high hit only 31 degrees. The lowest high temperature (coldest high temperature) on record for Pittsburgh today is 27.

pittsburgh-what-to-expect-11-19-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

The winds will pick up tonight and be a big gusty and the lake effect snow machine turns its attention closer to our area with a few flurries possible after 10 p.m. and even 1-3" of accumulation possible north into Mercer, Venango, and Forest Counties through mid-morning Sunday. 

Otherwise, Sunday will be sunny and cold with highs again in the lower 30s and the Steelers game kickoff temp only around 28 degrees. Bundle up! The cold starts to break Monday and we'll be close to 50 degrees by Thanksgiving!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

pittsburgh-7-day-11-19-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on November 19, 2022 / 8:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.