Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid temperatures continue through weekend before holiday warmup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The deep freeze sticks around the rest of the weekend with lows tonight hovering close to record numbers (the record low for Pittsburgh is 17 with our forecast being 19 degrees).

AWARE: Freezing temperatures this weekend.

We didn't set a record-cold high-temperature today, but we came close. Pittsburgh's high hit only 31 degrees. The lowest high temperature (coldest high temperature) on record for Pittsburgh today is 27.

The winds will pick up tonight and be a big gusty and the lake effect snow machine turns its attention closer to our area with a few flurries possible after 10 p.m. and even 1-3" of accumulation possible north into Mercer, Venango, and Forest Counties through mid-morning Sunday.

Otherwise, Sunday will be sunny and cold with highs again in the lower 30s and the Steelers game kickoff temp only around 28 degrees. Bundle up! The cold starts to break Monday and we'll be close to 50 degrees by Thanksgiving!

