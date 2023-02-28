Pittsburgh Weather: Final day of February to bring wind, clouds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Expect a windy and damp morning in the wake of a cold front that passes through around 6 a.m.

Daily average High: 43 Low: 26

Sunrise: 6:56 Sunset: 6:11

Today: Light rain, drizzle, and even snow along Interstate 80 is possible this morning. Windy. Dry but cloudy for the afternoon to evening. Temps dip to the low 40s this morning. Back to the upper-40s for afternoon highs.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope.

Aware: Windy today. More than an inch of rain will fall through the day on Friday. Rain (precip) totals for the year are where they should be.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The heaviest and steadiest of the rain has now passed us. Radar is indicating drier air moving in with drizzle, light showers, and pockets of light snow possible (north of I-80) possible from here until noon. The impact to area drivers should be on the low side, but wet roads could be slick. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day.

KDKA Weather Center

When it comes to temperatures, today will continue the trend of unseasonably warm weather sticking around for February. Highs will be in the low-50s, with morning lows dipping to near 40. I have today's low temperature arriving tonight just before midnight, coming in at 37°. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-40s.

For the month, we should see our average temperature fall just shy of 40°. This is the fourth warmest and the warmest since 2017. There have only been three years where we have seen February temperatures averaging 40° or higher with 2017 being the last. Out of more than 150 years of records, three of the top ten have occurred over the last seven years.

The unseasonably warm weather will not last much longer. Technically, we will start the month off to a hot start with Wednesday highs well into the 60s.

KDKA Weather Center

Wednesday morning lows will fall to the low-30s, though. Highs on Thursday are expected to hit the mid-50s, and we will see highs near 50 on Friday, with rain around through the day. The next decent chance of snow arrives on Sunday.

While temperatures will be cooling down next week, snow will stay elusive.

7-day forecast: Feb. 28, 2023. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!