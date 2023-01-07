Pittsburgh Weather: Few rain, snow showers possible Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The few sprinkles and flurries that have pushed through the region today are ending and we'll be left with cloudy skies this evening with a bit of gradual clearing toward morning.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Rain and snow showers late Sunday night.

Sunday will start off quietly with a mixture of clouds and the sun alternating at times. The clouds roll back in the late afternoon but we'll stay dry for the Steelers game with a kickoff temperature in the upper 30s. A few rain/snow showers could try to show up toward the end of the game, but they'll likely hold off until evening and overnight into Monday as a system swings through giving us a quick shot of moisture.

Temperatures will be chilly enough to support a quick coating of snow in spots and even up to 1-2" in the Laurel Highlands and some areas along and south of I-70. Temperatures will warm toward 40 Monday, so any snow will melt and we have a fairly quiet and seasonable week (even a smidge warmer than average by a couple of degrees most days) with our next chance of moisture holding off until late week or next weekend.

Temps by then will warm into the mid to upper 40s, which is nearly 10 degrees above normal.

