Pittsburgh Weather: Fantastic Friday, rain on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Drought maps showed just a slight growth of abnormally dry conditions to the south.

The biggest county impacted was Greene.

Before we talk about tomorrow's rain let's take a moment to talk about how fantastic the weather will be today for everyone.

Highs yesterday hit 72 degrees! I don't know if we can do much better than that, but we are going to try today. I have highs today hitting 73 degrees.

That is well above model guidance that shows our highs just getting back to the upper 60s.

First off, I don't think anyone is going to complain if we don't quite get back to the 70s today, even though we probably will.

There are a couple of things that could come into play making us hitting the 70s tough, but nothing that is screaming don't do it! The first concern that I had was that dew points could be ten degrees or so higher than yesterday, but data continues to show dew points in the low 40s.

We should see more sunshine today than what we saw yesterday. Unlike yesterday there also isn't a chance for rain until just before midnight.

The only other concern that I have is cloud cover developing this afternoon and impacting highs, but we are supposed to be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Morning lows by the way have dipped back to the 40s with the clear overnight skies.

Noon temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s.

Looking ahead, rain showers arrive almost right at midnight, with rain showers rolling through during the entire day of Saturday. This will mean some wet conditions for Fort Ligonier Days' annual parade on Saturday morning. The Pitt Panthers Homecoming game is also likely to be a rain-filled one.

While surface temperatures are only expected to hit the low 60s on Saturday, we will have the same airmass in place that we have today with 850mb temps still up around 10°C. This means that if we see a gap in the afternoon of 4-5 hours with no rain and maybe even a little sunshine sneaking in we could have some stronger storms rolling through during the late afternoon and evening.

Right now it doesn't look like this is likely but I can't rule it out.

Behind Saturday's rainy day will come some unsettled days with maybe upwards of 0.05" of rain falling.

Rain chances will stick around through Tuesday with our next dry day after Saturday likely being next Wednesday.

