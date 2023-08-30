Pittsburgh Weather: Fall-like weather arrives today, stays through tomorrow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This next week is going to be a week of extremes here locally with temperatures around 10 degrees cooler than average today and Thursday.

Heat surges back for the holiday weekend with highs a good ten degrees above average for Monday and Tuesday of next week. So far this year we have only seen the 90s twice, but we could see a stretch of 2-4 90° days happening over the next week and a half.

For today, expect fair weather cumulus to be around as cooler air moves in from the north.

Forecast for the Morgan Wallen show KDKA Weather Center

I have Pittsburgh's high temperature hitting just 72° today. This is just over ten degrees cooler than yesterday's high of 83°. Some places along I-80 will see highs in the mid-60s today.

The cool air will be in place through Thursday with Thursday lows in the mid to low 50s.

Temperatures throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

I still think we will see a place or two dropping into the upper 40s for morning lows. I have Thursday highs hitting the mid-70s in most places.

If you have big holiday weekend plans don't worry about the weather. We will warm up fairly quickly with highs near 80 on Friday and well into the 80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

I have highs in the 90s on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

That's what's on the 7-day, but if I extended that out to 10 days I would likely have Wednesday and Thursday also in the 90s for highs.

7-day forecast: August 30, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

