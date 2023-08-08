Pittsburgh Weather: Expect a quiet weather day with isolated rain chance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We were lucky on Monday, with very few local storm reports due to severe weather.

Daily average High: 82 Low: 63

Sunrise: 6:25 Sunset: 8:28

Tonight: Cooler, more comfy air has arrived. Highs will remain near 80.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: A'a.

Aware: Big rain day is expected for Thursday, with rain starting early and continuing through the afternoon. Rain totals only look to be around a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch.

Overall, parts of Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and West Virginia had more than 400 reports of damage, with strong wind speeds being the biggest issue. Rain also caused several flood reports. Monday was a First Alert Weather Day, and we did record 0.49 inches of rain at Pittsburgh International Airport. There were a couple of reports down in the Morgantown area, but really, this area got off pretty easy for the day. It's always good to see.

With dew points dipping into the 50s this morning and staying there through Wednesday afternoon, our storm chance goes down for the next couple of days. Highs today should be near 80, with breezy winds coming out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Morning lows are in the low 60s, and noon temperatures should be in the mid-70s. I have today's rain chance in the isolated range, with most, if not everyone, dry.

Wednesday will be similar to today. There will be a chance for some morning fog, with morning temperatures in the low 60s. Highs on Wednesday should hit the low 80s, with partly cloudy skies turning cloudy by sunset. I have Wednesday's rain chance in the scattered range, with a couple of late-day showers being possible.

Thursday's rain chance is in the widespread category, with rain showers arriving in the morning and continuing through at least the afternoon. There are some differences when it comes to the exact track of the rain with model data.

They all have us seeing rain rolling through most of the day, but totals are different depending on the model, and that is mainly due to the track.

The KDKA Weather Team will continue to bring you updates on what to expect on Thursday leading up to the rain rolling through.

