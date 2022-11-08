Pittsburgh Weather: Election Day cooldown before temperatures rise again

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let's start by talking about Friday's rain chances. While still in the experimental stages, NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has painted parts of our area under a slight risk of flash flooding for Friday.

Daily average High: 54 Low: 36

Sunrise: 6:59 Sunset: 5:10

Today: A chilly start but dry and mostly sunny through the day

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Friday is looking like a First Alert Weather Day. The latest data indicates well over an inch of rain falling through the day. Nothing severe, but flash flooding will be possible.

Aware: Chilly mornings for today and tomorrow. Cold weather is in place for the weekend.

Right now, Friday is considered 'day four', and the WPC has for years issued guidance on flash flooding through day three. They are now testing out guidance for days four and five. Areas shaded as slight on day four have at least a 15% chance of seeing flash flooding within a 25-mile radius from any given spot.

Model data is also showing a big day of rain on Friday with most places seeing at least an inch of rain. Data indicates around an inch and a half on average. Both the GFS and EURO indicate rain totals of about 2" for Pittsburgh. The lion's share of this rain comes during the afternoon to early evening hours and flooding problems on roads would likely occur during the evening commute home. At this point, rain numbers are being 'juiced' due to the remnants of what is, as of me writing this blog, Subtropical Storm Nicole. The track of Nicole can still change and so our forecast is still very much in the air.

Up until then, things are looking dry with chilly mornings giving way to cool but decent afternoons. Temperatures this morning in Pittsburgh will dip down to the mid-30s. Skies are mostly clear with a little haziness showing up. Skies are clear enough that we should get a good shot at the full lunar eclipse going on this morning and hopefully some great pictures of it.

