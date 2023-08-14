Pittsburgh Weather: Dry morning conditions ahead of two rounds of expected storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Strong storms will once again be possible here today with severe weather being possible from 8 p.m. through 1 a.m.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to strong line of storms.

Aware: Hot stretch arrives on Sunday. Model data is being conservative with temperatures for now. I am not.

Destructive straight-line wind is the main concern with the expected storms, but tornados also can't be ruled out.

KDKA Weather Center

Places along and south of I-70 have by far the highest chance for severe weather. I really think for everyone else, today will just be rainy.

The first round of rain is expected to move in from the southwest at around 2 p.m. This rain should be wrapping up near the evening commute so some folks will be driving home in the rain.

I can't rule out a severe storm for the afternoon but the chance for storms is highest later on in the evening.

Getting into the evening hours, storm chances are expected to ramp up after 8 p.m. tonight, especially south of I-70.

We should get about an hour to maybe up to a two-hour break from rain and storms from the leading line to the arrival of the second line. Straight-line destructive wind is the main concern. There is also a tornado risk. I have the peak storm chance coming from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Today will be completely cloudy, with fairly humid conditions in place. Dew points will reach up into the upper 60s. Morning temperatures are near 70 with highs today expected to be near 80.

I have Pittsburgh sitting at 77° at noon.

The rain chance will be isolated this morning and scattered to widespread this afternoon and evening. Rain totals should be from a half inch to a full inch.

There will be some communities that see more than that and that's why there is a flood risk for this afternoon.

Looking ahead, light rain and cloudy conditions are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We are back to the 80s for highs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. I have highs near 90 on Sunday.

