Pittsburgh Weather: Cold front brings rain chance today, cooler temperatures Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The big issue that I have been struggling with today is how to deal with temperatures this afternoon.

I know that a cool front is going to slide through this afternoon bringing scattered rain chances to the area briefly. The cool front should pass by Pittsburgh around 3. I have temperatures at that time around 77 degrees and that should be our high for the day.

A lot of data has pulled our highs back to the mid-70s.

I forecast highs today hitting 80 yesterday. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny today, an improvement on the partly to mostly cloudy skies that we saw yesterday. 850mb temps are about where they were yesterday and aren't expected to be as warm as they were expected to be yesterday.

I wrote this entire paragraph just to say that I am going to keep today's high close to yesterday's high.

Temperatures throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Rain today won't be much at all. I'd be surprised to see any local rain totals hitting 0.05" of rain.

The passing shower chance arrives at 1 this afternoon and continues through 6 this evening.

Once the rain passes, temperatures will start to drop with our daily low temperature probably hitting just before midnight tonight.

Thursday morning lows will drop to the low 40s in most places and we will have a spot or two dropping into the 30s.

Memorial Day weekend is looking fantastic with low rain chances and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Morning lows should be around 50 degrees too.

Enjoy!

7-day forecast: May 24, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

