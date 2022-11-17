Pittsburgh Weather: Cold conditions and snow showers ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning there is a Winter Weather Advisory for Somerset County and Garrett Co. Maryland until 8 a.m.

A few lake-effect snow squalls caused issues overnight. Wind chills are in the teens and 20s with wind gusts all day of about 20-25 mph. Highs today will only be in the mid to upper 30s but feel in the 20s for much of the day. Light snow showers are tapering off through late morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Winter Weather Advisory for Somerset County KDKA Weather Center

Another round of scattered snow showers is possible tomorrow morning with little to no accumulation. Still need to watch for icy spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Also want to note if you have plans to travel north in Buffalo, there are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in place through Saturday morning with 1-3 feet of snow possible and reduced visibility with gusts around 35 mph.

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie County. KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures plunge even further for the weekend.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s Friday through Sunday with morning lows in the upper teens to lower 20s, but our afternoons will be filled with sunshine.

Temperature and wind chill forecast: November 17, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

There are still plenty of outdoor events this weekend including the Pitt vs. Duke football game at noon on Saturday, Bengals vs. Steelers at 4:25 PM on Sunday, and Light Up Night Saturday. Wear all those layers if you're headed out to them because it's going to be very cold and grab the hand warmers! Don't forget to bring pets inside. If it's too cold for you it's too cold for them.

The sunshine lasts into the beginning part of our Thanksgiving week, and temperatures will slowly creep back up with highs returning back into the 40s Monday and Tuesday!

It's still too early to say exactly what the Thanksgiving holiday looks like weather-wise, but if you're traveling anywhere across the East Coast Sunday through Wednesday, it's looking dry & sunny!

7-day forecast, November 17, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

