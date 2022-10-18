Pittsburgh Weather: Cold air stays in place, isolated rain, snow chance possible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Chilly air is in place this morning but clouds and strong winds will keep morning temperatures in check.

Daily average High: 62 Low: 43

Sunrise: 7:35 Sunset: 6:36

Today: Low (isolated) rain/snow chance through the day for places south of I-80. Scattered snow/rain chance after 8p.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope, temperatures weren't cold enough for a First Alert to be issued.

Aware: Snow for higher elevations and north of I-80, could be heavy at times both today and tomorrow. There will be a chance for a couple of places for snow to briefly stick. Weekend temperatures will be near 70.

In Pittsburgh, morning lows will likely only dip to around 38 for the morning low and I have the daily low at 37. That will happen later tonight. Everyone wants to know about snow, and there's a solid chance that Pittsburgh records its first snow of the season today. If you don't know the difference between accumulating, measurable, and non-measurable snow, check out my blog from yesterday. I say that because today, Oct. 18, is the earliest recorded accumulating snow in Pittsburgh. We could technically see measurable snow today and it may not count as tying the old record if we don't see it accumulate. Even measured snow is no sure thing today so let's see how things turn out there at the end of the day.

While measured snow is no sure thing for Pittsburgh, places north of I-80 and the Laurel Highlands and ridges of Westmoreland and Lafayette counties will surely see snow today and it will be measurable. These places could see several inches of snow in spots with snow arriving late this morning into the early afternoon hours.

These areas should get a secondary push of snow overnight tonight with everyone in western Pennsylvania likely seeing at least a brief bit of snow in the overnight hours. Snow chances will continue through Wednesday morning. Snow changes back over to rain Wednesday afternoon.

How much snow should you expect to see? For Pittsburgh, I think most places see enough to briefly turn the grass white during the snow's peak. I don't see anything more than that. I expect the NWS Pittsburgh office to measure snow of around a half inch overall. This total may be as high as an inch, though.

Once we get through this chilly stretch the weekend is looking fantastic. Highs on Thursday should be back in the 50s. Highs today and Wednesday will only get to the mid to low in the 40s. I have Friday highs near 60. I am keeping weekend highs in the upper 60s but data this morning has pushed these highs into the 70s. Over the next seven days, only today and Wednesday have precipitation chances with the other five days all looking dry and pleasant. Enjoy!

