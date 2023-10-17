Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy with off-and-on drizzle remaining in place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I often call rain showers that stick around through the day 'pesky.' In my mind, pesky showers aren't heavy enough to have a significant impact on the area's water table, do little to help with any drought conditions that we may have in place, and contribute to an increase in road crashes and property damage.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Daily average High: 63 Low: 43

Sunrise: 7:34 Sunset: 6:38

Any Alert Days Ahead?: No.

Aware: Today at 8:00 a.m. is the U.S. Drought Map Cut-off day for maps that will come out on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Today may be the perfect example of 'pesky' with off-and-on drizzle possible throughout the day. The drizzle may not even be heavy enough to cause roads to be wet, and I don't expect we will see anyone with more than 0.01" when it comes to measurable rain.

Looking at today's forecast, expect pockets of drizzle, with drizzle being a little more 'dense' the farther north you go. Rain showers should come in from the north this morning before a wind shift will move rain in from the west this afternoon. Yesterday, we hit 55° for the high, and while the airmass is expected to be warmer today, I am dropping highs to the mid-50s due to drizzle, likely helping to cool things down a little from where they were yesterday. I am forecasting a high today of just 54 degrees.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Morning lows are in the 40s once again.

Looking ahead, I have Wednesday seeing a high of 63 degrees, and we should see partly cloudy skies. Most of Thursday will be dry, with just a scattered rain chance for the evening.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Friday and Saturday should see steady rain showers, with two-day totals around three-quarters of an inch.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!