Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy skies ahead of possible winter storm system, bitter cold temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're finally going to get a small break from the snow for the next few days.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Winter system bringing rain & snow for Thursday & Friday.

Clouds will decrease throughout today with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Skies will remain partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, and temperatures will rise back up into the upper 30s and low 40s. This will allow for some of the snow that fell over the weekend to melt.

We're still on track to see a winter system in the days leading up to Christmas. Starting Thursday, we'll see a rain/snow mix. Higher elevations will see mainly see the mix and may see some slight snow accumulations. Lower elevations including Pittsburgh will be seeing rain most of the day.

Friday will likely be a messy travel day. Rain will start off the day, but then it will switch over into all snow by Friday night. If you are traveling for the holidays, stay weather aware and give some extra time on the roadways! If we do see any snow accumulations, it'll fall Friday night into Saturday morning. Winds will also be picking up to possibly 50 mph gusts for Friday and Saturday.

Bitterly cold air moves in for Christmas weekend. Temperatures will be in the teens on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with morning lows in the single digits. But with winds still high, wind chill values could be in the negatives.

This Christmas could be one of the top 5 coldest on record! So be prepared for a super cold and windy holiday weekend!

