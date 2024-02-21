Pittsburgh Weather: Clouds return today, rain arrives tomorrow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are running 'just' 7.7° above average for the month at this point.

Skies will turn cloudy before noon today with rain chances returning on Thursday.

Ahead of the rain will come warmer weather with highs today hitting the upper 50s.

A look ahead at precipitation coming on Thursday KDKA Weather Center

It is another chilly start though with morning temperatures dipping to the mid to upper 20s in most places here in western Pennsylvania.

I have noon temperatures in the mid to low 50s. It's going to feel fantastic if you have a chance to get outside.

Temperatures throughout the day on Wednesday KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, a rainy pattern is set to begin starting tomorrow. Out of the next 10 days, I only have today as completely dry with just isolated rain (or snow) chances for Friday,

Saturday and next Monday, model data is churning out anywhere from 2.5" to 4" of rain falling over the next ten days locally.

I say rain because very little of what we are expecting over the next 10 days will come in the way of snow. Part of the issue with snow chances is that our temperatures have just been too mild for long stretches.

For the month we are sitting at 7.7° warmer than average. That is a huge difference from our 'normal'.

Temperatures are expected to remain mild over the next week with four days forecast with highs above 50°.

One forecast to hit the 60s even.

7-day forecast: February 21, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

