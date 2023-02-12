Pittsburgh Weather: Clouds close out Sunday, sunshine returns Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We'll have partly cloudy skies and chilly tonight, with lows dipping again into the mid-to-upper 20s by morning.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Winter weather advisory through midnight for eastern Tucker County, W.Va., for a touch of lingering freezing rain and snow.

KDKA Weather Center

We'll start Monday with more sunshine and temperatures again inching into the lower 50s by afternoon. Valentine's Day on Tuesday will be more of the same with a few showers trying to pop up overnight into Wednesday.

Thursday is our next real rain chance with highs Wednesday and Thursday hitting the mid-to-upper 60s and possibly tying or breaking some records.

We officially only have half our normal snowfall by this date with the season total at 14.5 inches (the normal amount is 29.0 inches by now). February is running 4.8 degrees above average after our warmest January since 2006 ended 8.1 degrees warmer than normal.

KDKA Weather Center

