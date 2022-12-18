Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly conditions with some scattered snow showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Chilly air sticks around tonight and tomorrow along with scattered snow showers.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Scattered snow showers through midday Sunday. Watching potential late-week storm for rain/snow.

We could wake up to a dusting in many spots and the higher elevations of the Laurel Mountains could see 1-3" by later Sunday afternoon (even higher totals possible in the highest elevations close to 4000' down near Canaan Valley, W.Va).

KDKA Weather Center

Highs will only reach the lower to mid-30s again Sunday, but most of the snow showers will wind down by midday and we will see a few peeks of sunshine by mid-afternoon.

Sunshine returns Monday and sticks around through midweek. Temperatures will warm toward 40 degrees by late week but we're watching a potential late week storm Thursday-Friday that could bring us rain, rain/snow, or next to nothing depending on its track!

Models are not in alignment yet, but we will keep you weather aware as it draws closer this coming week. Very cold air will invade just in time for Christmas with lows possibly in the single digits next weekend.

7-day forecast: Dec. 17, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

