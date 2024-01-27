Pittsburgh Weather: Chillier temperatures and rain return after a quick spring feeling

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After yesterday's unusually warm and spring feeling day, today will be stuck in the mid to upper 40s with the chance for some fog & drizzle.

Flooding is occurring at the Ohio River in Pittsburgh. It crested this morning just over 19 feet, which put the river into action stage and flooded parts of the Mon Wharf and part of the North Shore.

Ohio River flooding levels through the weekend KDKA Weather Center

More rain showers will start to move back in after sunset.

These showers will last into the morning hours tomorrow and then switch to more of a wet snow in the evening. The I-80 corridor & Laurels/Ridges will see the onset of the snow first then the rest of Western PA will catch up by nighttime.

Rain chances throughout the the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Some light snow showers linger into Monday with highs falling back to the upper 30s.

Another disturbance looks to move in Tuesday & Wednesday that brings another chance for rain & snow with highs in the mid-40s.

7-day forecast: January 27, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

