Pittsburgh Weather: Another warm and hazy day starts the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is shaping up to be pretty nice with highs around 80° and partly to mostly sunny yet hazy-looking skies.

Overnight lows fall into the mid-50s with increasing clouds. Air quality today will lower to moderate, so those with sensitivity issues from the last few days can finally take a breather from all the wildfire smoke inundating our area.

Sunday will be a bit warmer in the low 80s but our first good rain chance finally arrives. A cold front will start to roll through bringing along showers beginning Sunday afternoon. Storms will be possible overnight into Monday morning, but we should stay below severe thresholds.

Strong winds may come as the main concern.

Highs will remain on the cooler side for next week, mainly in the 70s. Finally, rain chances linger through the next week with scattered showers possible for a few days.

We need a good quench though!

The latest drought monitor was released Thursday, and we are officially in moderate drought conditions for most of Western PA. So far, it has been 20 days since we've seen any measurable rain. The trace of rain reported at the Pittsburgh airport on Saturday does not count.

Since today is the last fully dry day that we have forecasted, that will make it 21 full days without rain!

This will go down as the 9th longest consecutive dry stretch we've ever had for the Pittsburgh area.

Downtown will be packed with Swifties next weekend and when the Eras Tour comes to Acrisure Stadium, we're looking at temperatures in the high 70s and partly cloudy skies.

