Pittsburgh Weather: Another fantastic day expected

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We will truly be making an about-face this weekend with our weather.

Daily average High: 68 Low: 48

Sunrise: 7:19 a.m. Sunset: 7:00 p.m.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: None for now. Do we drop a First Alert Weather Day for the weekend with the big, sweeping change to fall?

Aware: Pleasant weather comes to an end on Friday, with heaters kicking on this weekend.

'Normals' for today are 68° for the high and 48° for the low. Highs today will be around 15 degrees warmer than the average high, with lows running around 10 degrees warmer. The weather will remain this warm through Thursday, but then we flip things quickly, with highs dipping to around 15 degrees below average by Sunday.

I have today's high hitting 83 degrees. That's the same temperature that we saw yesterday. I forecast a high temperature of just 81 yesterday, so we were above that by a couple of degrees. I keep our highs in the 80s through Thursday. Morning lows will also be a good 10-15 degrees above average through Friday morning before temperatures drop for the rest of the weekend.

Saturday's morning temperatures may be hotter than afternoon temperatures.

I quickly want to mention tonight's sunset time of 7 p.m. It's the last 7 p.m. or later sunset of the year. This comes just 37 days after we saw our last sunset at 8 p.m. or later on Aug. 27. Nov. 18 will see sunsets at 5 p.m. or later for the rest of the year after we leap forward with Daylight Saving Time coming to an end.

